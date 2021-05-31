Wizards Beat Sixers in Crazy Game, 122-114; Sixers Will Come Home for Game 5

In a physical game that saw MVP candidate Joel Embiid leave after a hard fall, the Sixers couldn't sweep the Wizards after all. The Wizards won Monday, 122-114, to send the playoff series to a Game 5 back in Philadelphia.

The Sixers tied the game repeatedly late in the fourth quarter, and even led a few times, but the late rush wasn't quite enough.

Embiid left the game late in the first quarter of Game 4 after hitting the floor, hard. His shot had just been blocked by Washington's Robin Lopez on a drive to the basket.

The Sixers said Embiid was experiencing soreness in his right knee.

Other Sixers stepped up, including Tyrese Maxey and George Hill. But the Sixers just couldn't overcome the Wizards, who were fighting for their playoff chances.

