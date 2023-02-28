With 13,500 New Housing Units Planned, Center City District Says There's ‘No Reason for Pessimism'

Continued residential development and population growth is keeping Center City vibrant and helping to offset sluggish return-to-office rates, according to a new report on housing trends and economic development from Center City District, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

“The mixed-use downtown is a huge competitive asset for us,” Center City District CEO Paul Levy told the Philadelphia Business Journal while presenting the report's findings Monday.

The area in and around Center City is home to almost half of the new housing construction in Philadelphia, and that residential development isn't projected to slow anytime soon.

At the end of 2022, there were 13,544 units under construction or with active permits in Greater Center City, defined as the area from Girard Avenue to Tasker Street and from the Delaware River to the Schuylkill River.

