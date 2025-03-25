Threat forces Montgomery Co. school to switch to virtual learning Wednesday

Students at one Montgomery County high school will be learning virtually on Wednesday after a threat of violence, according to administrators.

A threat against Wissahickon High School has forced the school's administration to switch to a virtual instruction day on March 26.

Superintendent Dr. James A. Crisfield explained in a note to families that there isn't any evidence that the threat is credible but an investigation is underway.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

All of the other Wissahickon School District schools will have in-person classes on March 26.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.