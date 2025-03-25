Pennsylvania

Threat forces Montgomery Co. school to switch to virtual learning Wednesday

Wissahickon High School administrators said a threat against the school is why classes were switched to virtual learning for Wednesday, March 26, 2025

By Emily Rose Grassi

Students at one Montgomery County high school will be learning virtually on Wednesday after a threat of violence, according to administrators.

A threat against Wissahickon High School has forced the school's administration to switch to a virtual instruction day on March 26.

Superintendent Dr. James A. Crisfield explained in a note to families that there isn't any evidence that the threat is credible but an investigation is underway.

All of the other Wissahickon School District schools will have in-person classes on March 26.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

