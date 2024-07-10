Winner comes forward to claim $221 million Powerball jackpot in New Jersey

Someone is New Jersey has become an instant multi-millionaire.

New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey announced that the holder of the winning Powerball jackpot ticket from Monday's drawing has come forward to claim the prize - a whopping $221 Million.

Officials said the lucky player had the sole winning jackpot ticket and elected the cash option of $104.7 million.

"When they came to the Lottery for their claim meeting they were still trying to wrap their head around the win. They heard the jackpot discussed on the radio, but some of the reported facts did not match. However, something told them to check their ticket and they got the surprise of a lifetime. Their Quick Pick ticket was a match. They immediately called a close friend to share the news and the friend could not believe it," New Jersey Lottery officials said.

Officials said this is the second largest jackpot won in New Jersey in 2024, behind the March 26, $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot that is still unclaimed.

The lucky ticket was purchased at Preet Food Mart in Lindenwold, Camden County. The store received a $30,000 bonus check for selling the winning ticket.

The co-owners, husband and wife Tejinder Singh and Rajvinder Kaur Ghotra said they are planning to travel with the bonus money.

