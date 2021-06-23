Delaware

Wilmington Police Investigate Deadly Shooting of 14-Year-Old Boy

By NBC10 Staff

An aerial view shows three police officers holding red bags on a street near where a 14-year-old boy was shot to death in Wilmington.
NBC10

Police were investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Wilmington, Delaware, Tuesday evening.

Responding officers found the boy in a home on the 500 block of W. 35th Street around 5:56 p.m. He was rushed to a hospital but died of his injuries, the Wilmington Police Department said.

Investigators could be seen inspecting the backyard of a row home Tuesday night, with at least one carrying what appeared to be two bags with evidence.

Police did not immediately announce any arrests. Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Steven Bender at 302-576-3621. Anonymous tips can be submitted online or at 1-800-TIP-333.

The WPD Victims Services Unit provides support, information and referrals to crime victims at 302-576-3622. The WPD Youth Response Unit provides free counseling to children and families who have been exposed to traumatic events and can be reached at 302-576-3183.

