Wilmington police seek info in 2020 cold case murder

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help after a murder case has gone cold.

According to police, on July 29, 2020, around 1:57 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Lombard St. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police said officers found 24-year-old Khalil Ameer-Bey, who had been shot and later succumbed to his injuries.

Wilmington Police Cold Case Unit requests public assistance in connection to 2020 murder of Khalil Ameer-Bey: https://t.co/L8jnMlvhEa — Wilmington Police (@WPDPIO) August 1, 2024

Anyone with information about this investigation or any other cold case is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department’s Cold Case Unit at 302- 576-3937 or email Investigator Steven Rizzo at Steven.Rizzo@CJ.State.de.us.

You can also share information with Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.