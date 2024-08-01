Wilmington

Wilmington police seek info in 2020 cold case murder

Khalil Ameer-Bey, 24, was shot and killed on July 29, 2020, around 1:57 p.m. on the 900 block of Lombard St.

By Cherise Lynch

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help after a murder case has gone cold.

According to police, on July 29, 2020, around 1:57 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Lombard St. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police said officers found 24-year-old Khalil Ameer-Bey, who had been shot and later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information about this investigation or any other cold case is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department’s Cold Case Unit at 302- 576-3937 or email Investigator Steven Rizzo at Steven.Rizzo@CJ.State.de.us.

You can also share information with Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.

