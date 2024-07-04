A man was shot to death on a Wilmington, Delaware, street early on July 4, 2024.

Wilmington police said that officers responded to the 900 block of Lombard Street just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

The officers found a 49-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds, police said. He was not immediately named.

The shooting investigation continued through the morning.

"Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Justin Kane 302-576-3961," police wrote in a Nixle report. "You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or (online)."