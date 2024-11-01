2 men shot in Wilmington on Thursday evening

An investigation is underway after two men were shot in Wilmington on Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the police department.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 on the 2900 block of Washington Street, police said.

Officers who arrived to the scene found a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man each suffering from gunshot wounds, officials explained.

The two men were taken to a nearby hospital where they were placed in stable condition.

This shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information, please call Detective Kevin Murphy at 302-576-3972.

You can also submit a tip to the Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-TIP-3333.

This shooting is just one of three that have happened in just two days. Earlier on Thursday, a 22-year-old man was killed and three other men were injured in a shooting in Wilmington.