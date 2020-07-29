A teenage boy and a young woman died in a quadruple shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, late Tuesday night.

A large police presence could be seen responding the scene just before 11 along Beech Street, near Van Buren Street, after the deadly shooting.

A 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old woman died, Wilmington police said. An 18-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were hospitalized in stable condition.

Investigators didn't reveal a motive or any description of a suspect. They asked that anyone with information call Detective Mackenzie Kirlin at (302) 576-3653 of provide a tip to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.