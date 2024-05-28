Nearly five years after a man was robbed of his gun and shot to death in Wilmington, Delaware, his killer has admitted pulling the trigger.

The Delaware Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday that Dashawn Daley had pleaded guilty on May 15, 2024, to second-degree murder and a weapons count in the September 2019 killing of Hakeem Smalls.

Smalls was robbed at gunpoint in the area of 25th and Monroe streets, investigators said. His legally-purchased handgun was stolen during the robbery and Smalls was shot twice, dying a short time later at the hospital.

After the killing, Smalls' killing case went cold for nearly four years before Daley was arrested in August of 2023, officials said.

"This guilty plea represents the culmination of our efforts to deliver justice for the victim’s family," Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos said. "I appreciate both the original investigating detective as well as members of our Cold Case Unit, who assisted with bringing our investigation to a close and ensuring the suspect will be held accountable."

Daley faces a minimum of 18 years in prison with a maximum sentence of life in prison, plus 25 years when he is sentenced in June 2024, authorities said.

"I am grateful for the hard work of our team and the Wilmington Police Department," Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a news release. "Thanks to their dedication and persistence, justice is being served at long last. May it bring some peace to the victim’s family and loved ones."