Man Charged in Upskirting Incident at Willow Grove Park Mall Dressing Room

A man is now charged with filming a young female shopper as she was trying on clothing in a fitting room at the Willow Grove Park Mall in Montgomery County over the summer.

The victim in the Aug. 29 dressing room incident alerted store employees -- police didn't name the store -- and the man fled the area.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Earlier this month, Abington Township police released photos of the masked man wearing all black and the newer model white Volkswagen with a roof rack that he was driving on the day of the incident in hope of tracking down the upskirting suspect.

"Additional security footage showed the same suspect attempting to take upskirt videos of other female mall patrons," police said.

On Tuesday, police said that they received a tip identifying the suspect "almost immediately" after releasing the photos.

"Additional investigation was conducted and detectives were able to identify the suspect and obtain a warrant for his arrest," police said in a news release.

Thomas Cugini, 31, of Willow Grove, turned himself in Tuesday to face unlawful contact with a child, criminal use of a communication facility, invasion of privacy and harassment charges.

He was arraigned Tuesday and released on bond. A message was left with the attorney listed on his court document for comment.