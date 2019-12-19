Immigrants who cannot prove they're in the country legally will eventually able to get driver's licenses in New Jersey after Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed into law changes to state regulations.

The new law takes effect Jan. 1, 2021.

"Driving is a basic need – so we must ensure our roads are safe and our drivers are trained, tested, licensed, and insured," Murphy tweeted Thursday.

What does it mean to current and future drivers in the Garden State?