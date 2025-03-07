Philadelphia

‘Will Smith Way': Street to be renamed in honor of West Philadelphia native

The 2000 block of North 56th Street in Wynnefield will soon be known as "Will Smith Way"

By Cherise Lynch

Will Smith is "West Philadelphia born and raised," and now a street in his childhood neighborhood is being renamed in his honor.

The 2000 block of North 56th Street in Wynnefield will soon be known as "Will Smith Way."

Philadelphia City Council passed a resolution to rename a street after the award-winning actor, rapper, and producer.

City leaders said they wanted to recognize Smith's accomplishments in the entertainment industry along with his charitable contributions and advocacy for social justice and equality.

From West Philadelphia to Hollywood, Smith has become one of the most prominent actors in the world.

After graduating from Overbrook High School, Smith shot to fame as the rapper "The Fresh Prince," and he teamed up with longtime friend and Philadelphia native DJ Jazzy Jeff.

He parlayed that success into his popular "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" sitcom and eventually became one of the highest-paid stars.

