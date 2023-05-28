Wildwood Police Looking for 2 Suspects Accused of Stealing From Unlocked Cars

The North Wildwood Police Department is looking for two suspects who were involved in multiple burglaries on May 28.

On May 28, between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., two unknown suspects stole from multiple unlocked cars parked south of 19th Avenue in Wildwood, New Jersey, according to the police.

The two suspects police are looking for.

Police describe the first suspect as a white man with dark hair, who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black Adidas pants, gray Nike sneakers and a black Adidas backpack.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The second suspect is a white man who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black fitted hat, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.

Wildwood police are urging the public to contact them with any information about the suspects or the incident. You can contact them at 609-522-2411.

The police also remind the public to always lock your car when your car is parked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.