New curfew for minors in effect in Wildwood

Wildwood is the next shore town to enforce a curfew for teens and youths.

The Wildwood city commissioners voted in July on a proposed ordinance that will keep anyone under the age of 18 off the beaches and boardwalks between midnight and 6 a.m. The curfew is now in effect, officials said.

This legislation comes after, officials said, dozens of teens caused chaos over the 4th of July weekend.

One of the incidents involved approximately 60 minors engaged in criminal mischief that board members said created danger for others in the area.

The board claimed that there has been an increase in juvenile violence and crime in recent months.

Wildwood commissioners have said that previous efforts to safely manage crowds have been unsuccessful. The new ordinance, they have argued, would help ensure the safety for everyone who visits the shore.

According to the City of Wildwood, there are some exceptions to the ordinance:

If the juvenile is accompanied by a parent or guardian

Is engaged in, or traveling to or from, a business or occupation which the laws of this State authorize a juvenile to perform

If the juvenile is engaged in an errand involving a medical emergency

If the juvenile is attending an extracurricular school activity during curfew hours

If the juvenile is participating during curfew hours in a cultural, educational, and/or social event sponsored by a religious or community-based institution

Wildwood isn't the only community along the Jersey Shore to recently consider curfews following issues with youth.

Ocean City has recently implemented new curfew rules for all visitors after officials claim drunk teens and large crowds caused issues over the Memorial Day Weekend.

Additionally, the Sea Isle City Council voted to approve a 10 p.m. curfew for people under the age of 18 for the summer season.