New Jersey

City commissioners in Wildwood will vote on a possible backpack ban on the boardwalk

By Emily Rose Grassi

City Commissioners in Wildwood, New Jersey, are considering a backpack ban for the boardwalk.

The emergency ordinance would ban backpacks at night and go into effect immediately.

The idea is that the bags could be used to carry weapons and alcohol, according to city leaders.

There are some exceptions to the proposed rule that include diaper bags.

Ocean City enacted a similar ban on backpacks last year.

This all comes as a group of New Jersey police chiefs and Republican lawmakers says parents should be held civilly or criminally responsible for the actions of their children that create disturbances or damage in public places after a second consecutive year of disturbances at some Jersey Shore boardwalks over Memorial Day weekend.

