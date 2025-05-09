Wildwood adding Ford pickup truck to iconic Sightseer Tram car fleet this summer

"Watch for the Ford truck, please," just doesn't have the same ring to it.

But, starting this weekend, that could be what visitors to Wildwood, New Jersey see when they walk along the popular boardwalk.

The original Sightseer Tram cars that have pulled the trams that regularly run a two-mile stretch of the Wildwood boardwalk -- from Cresse Avenue in Wildwood Crest to 16th Avenue in North Wildwood -- since 1949 are getting a new edition to their lineup: A Ford Maverick Hybrid pickup truck.

Officials say the Ford pickup will be one of nine Tram cars used this summer and is being added to the aging fleet because it is a much cheaper option than getting an all-new electric replica of a tram car. The pickups also have a much longer run time.

“It's a test, and we've tried several different options over the years," said Patrick Rosenello of the Wildwoods Boardwalk Special Improvement District. "We haven't settled on one yet. This is something we think is promising.”

It's a move that has been met with skepticism by some in the community.

"They can try it out, but I really think that you really need to keep what's here," said Kim Masson, a North Wildwood property owner.

The latest tram vehicle is not the only controversy the Sightseer Trams are facing. Floss Stingel, whose voice is heard in the tram's "Watch the tram car, please" warning is suing for compensation, saying her voice has been used for marketing purposes and merchandise.

“I would doubt that there will be a resolution for that lawsuit during this summer," Rosenello said. "And until there is a resolution... We're going to continue to use the voice.”

Boardwalk busted

A contractor's flatbed truck being used to deliver equipment to the Sightseer Trams's warehouse broke through the boardwalk's wooden planks on Thursday, leaving gaping holes in one section of the popular summer attraction.

The crash was caught by a nearby surveillance camera and startled people who happened to be in the area at the time.

“It sounded like a building collapsing," Gene and Trish Deppen told NBC10. “He was down, basically down to his frame and axles."

The crash happened after the truck went past a vehicle ramp and continued down the boardwalk to a section not meant to hold a vehicle of the flatbed's weight. Officials had to use a crane to get the truck out.

"It was an honest mistake that occurred," Rosenello said.

Repairs on the broken part of the boardwalk are scheduled to begin next week.