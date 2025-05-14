Looking to avoid a repeat of the chaos that plagued last Memorial Day weekend, the Wildwoods are putting "proactive measures" in place to curb unaccompanied kids on the boardwalk later at night and keep the Jersey Shore town "a safe, family-friendly vacation destination."

On May 13, 2025, the Wildwoods announced what it called "enhanced safety measures" that include a 10 p.m. curfew for anyone 17 and under, a backpack ban on the boardwalk, increased police presence, protective barriers at boardwalk entrances and "real-time" surveillance monitoring.

"Every night is a family night," the City of Wildwood said in earlier social media posts announcing the 10 p.m. curfew.

The Wildwoods hope the measures help it keep up its reputation.

"The Wildwoods have long been known as a safe, family-friendly vacation destination, and its zero tolerance policies have been a main contributing factor for that reputation," the vacation destination said. "The additional safety measures will provide even greater protection for all visitors."

Law enforcement will also monitor social media for inklings of potential pop-up parties and rental property regulations include discouraging large parties, officials said.

Here is the Wildwoods full descriptions of each of the safety measures:

A 10:00 p.m. curfew for those 18 years and younger will be enforced on the Boardwalk nightly.

Backpacks are prohibited on the Boardwalk at all times to enhance safety and reduce potential risks.

Increased law enforcement presence will be visible across the island and on the Boardwalk, including support from city, county, and state agencies.

Protective bollards have been installed at all Boardwalk entrances to control vehicle access and ensure pedestrian safety.

Advanced state-of-the-art surveillance cameras have been installed along the full length of the Boardwalk for real-time monitoring.

Enhanced social media monitoring will be conducted to identify and prevent large youth gatherings and unauthorized “pop-up” parties before they begin.

Rental property regulations have been updated to limit occupancy and discourage large, unsanctioned parties.

"We want everyone to feel welcome and enjoy the Memorial Day festivities here in The Wildwoods," Greater Wildwoods Tourism and Improvement Development Authority Executive Director Louis Belasco said. "At the same time, we are taking a firm stance on public safety. These measures ensure a safe, family-friendly atmosphere for all."

The summer of 2025 measures are being put in place ahead of Memorial Day in hopes of preventing a repeat of last Memorial Day that was marred by fights, bad behavior and caught-on-camera mayhem that led to a temporary state of emergency and a 10 p.m. curfew for the rest of the summer of 2024.