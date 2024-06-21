Woman attacks boy, his father in Jersey Shore motel pool, bites officer during arrest, police say

A Philadelphia woman is facing several charges after police said she had attacked a 10-year-old boy, his father in a Wildwood Crest motel pool and then bit an officer during arrest.

According to the Wildwood Crest Police Department, on Monday officers responded to a reported fight in progress at a motel in the 6200 block of Ocean Ave.

Upon arrival, police said officers were told by a witness that a "highly intoxicated woman" - later identified as 43-year-old Fallan Turner - was acting "out of control" in the motel pool.

Police said officers learned that Turner had grabbed an unrelated 10-year-old boy and swung him around in the pool, dunking him underwater. The boy's father attempted to stop her but then Turner jumped on his back and grabbed him inappropriately.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

While officers were speaking with Turner, police said she became belligerent and was placed under arrest.

Police said while an officer was handcuffing Turner she pushed him and resisted arrest.

During processing at police headquarters, she continued to be highly uncooperative and combative towards officers and even bit an officer’s hand, according to police.

Turner was charged with endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest with force, criminal sexual contact, failure to allow fingerprinting, harassment and disorderly conduct.