Wildwoods' beaches ranked best in New Jersey for the second year in a row

Wildwood is making waves again.

For the second consecutive year, the Wildwoods’ beaches have been named the "Best Beach in New Jersey" in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards Contest 2025.

An expert panel had nominated their picks for the best beach in the Garden State, and then the readers ultimately decided on the ranking, choosing Wildwood at No.1.

Known for its free public access, clean atmosphere, and wide stretches of sand, the Wildwoods’ beaches continue to stand out as a top destination along the Jersey Shore.

The USA Today report wrote:

"Featuring the largest stretches of sand on the Jersey Shore (500 yards wide at points), The Wildwoods provide plenty of space for beachgoers to spread out. In fact, they offer a unique beach taxi service that brings visitors from the boardwalk to a spot closer to the ocean to set up their chairs and umbrellas. On the beach, guests can play volleyball, surf, boogie board, or just play in the waves. Surrounded by iconic retro architecture, the legendary Wildwood Boardwalk is a big entertainment hub, offering an electric vibe day and night."

Ocean City came in at No. 2, Atlantic City No. 3, Cape May No.4, Sea Isle City No. 5, Long Beach Island No. 6, Asbury Park No. 7, Avalon No. 8, Brigantine Beach No. 9, and Avon-by-the-Sea was ranked No. 10.