Forget about enjoying a can of beer or bottle of wine on the Wildwood boardwalk and beach this summer. You can't even carry it with you.

The Jersey Shore Town banned alcohol possession of any kind on its beaches and iconic boardwalk just hours before the unofficial start of the summer season on Memorial Day weekend.

This new ordinance passed unanimously by the City of Wildwood Commissioners Wednesday, May 24, 2025, goes even further than existing booze rules.

“Alcohol of any kind has always been prohibited on the beach and boardwalk," Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron said in a Thursday, May 25, 2023 news release.

"In fact, there is already a sign at every street entrance to the beach. This new ordinance not only prohibits the drinking and/or open display of alcohol but also says the mere existence of any kind of alcohol is prohibited,” said Mayor Pete Byron.

There are exceptions for designated restaurants or permitted events on the boardwalk and beach.

Why ban the mere presence of booze now?

"Every year, the city receives numerous complaints about drinking, marijuana use and smoking on the beach and boardwalk," Deputy Mayor Krista Fitzsimons said "This is how we are responding to those complaints."

Wildwood Commissioner of Public Safety Steve Mikulski dug into the public good and safety narrative. "This is a matter of public safety," he said. "We understand people are on vacation and want to have a good time. We want everyone to enjoy Wildwood. Drinking, especially in the sun on vacation, often leads to excess and unruly behavior, not to mention increased health risks."

Targeting more than just alcohol

The City Commissioners weren't done with targeting unruly behavior -- putting a specific target on unruly young people.

"In a second vote, the Commissioners also approved a Breach of Peace ordinance to help the police crackdown on juvenile curfew violations, excessive noise, littering, vandalism, setting off illegal fireworks and riding bikes on the boardwalk after hours, among other complaints," Wildwood said in its news release.