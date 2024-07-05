New Jersey

Wildfire engulfs hundreds of acres at New Jersey's Wharton State Forest

By Cherise Lynch

Firefighters are working to extinguish a wildfire that is burning through about 450 acres of the Wharton State Forest in Burlington County, New Jersey on Friday.

The Batona Campground in Wharton State Forest has been evacuated, according to officials. The Batona Trail is also closed between Route 532 and Carranza Road and Tulpehocken is closed from Apple Pie Hill to Hawkins Bridge.

"The fire is burning in a very rugged area," Section Fire Warden Thomas Gerber said during a news conference. "The Wharton State Forest, a lot of it is inaccessible to motorized vehicles or fire equipment. Some of the area has not seen fire since 1954, so it's very very dense pine forest."

Two structures are threatened, a hunting club and a residential structure, according to officials.

"Crews are utilizing a backfire operation to burn fuel ahead of the main body of fire which will help aid containment efforts," officials said in a social media post.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area at this time and people should not fly drones in the fire zones.

Local Wharton State Forrest roads are closed. Later today, officials said Carranza Road will close from the Carranza Memorial to Speedwell Road at Friendship Field.

Officials said the fire is currently 0% contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

