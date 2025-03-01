New Jersey

Large wildfire burns in Salem County, NJ

By Emily Rose Grassi

A large wildfire is burning in southern New Jersey, according to the state's Forest Fire Service.

The 25 acre fire is happening along Fort Mott Road in Pennsville Township, Salem County, and is 0% contained, officials said.

According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service's social media, there are 12 structures that are threatened by this wildfire, but no evacuations as of Saturday at 4 p.m.

The Fire Service is working with Pennsville Township as they battle the wildfire with fire engines and ground crews.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

