Crews are battling a 100 acre wildfire in southern New Jersey on Saturday, according to the Forest Fire Service.

The wildfire is burning in Wharton State Forest near Raritan Avenue and Old Atsion Road in Waterford, Camden County, officials said.

As of 4 p.m., the fire is burning at 100 acres and is 0% contained.

There are 18 structures that are near the fire, but it is moving away from the nearby homes, officials said.

Three roads are closed within Wharton State Forest including: Raritan Avenue, Old Atsion Road and 5 Mile Crossing.

According to officials, crews are trying to contain the fire by using a backfiring operation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.