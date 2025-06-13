Crews on scene battling large wildfire in Burlington County, New Jersey

A large wildfire is currently burning in Burlington County, New Jersey.

According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, crews are on the scene of a 100-acre wildfire -- dubbed the Mines Spung Wildfire -- in the area of the Coranza Memorial in the Wharton State Forest in Shamong Township.

Officials said the fire was first reported by a private aircraft flying over the area earlier this morning. Forest Fire Service crews are actively working to establish and strengthen containment lines and have initiated a backfire operation to aid in containment.

Skyforce 10 was over the scene on Friday, June 13, 2025, and smoke could be seen miles away.

Officials shared that several roads are closed due to the fire: Local forest road, Tuckerton road, and Bulldozer road.

The Batona Trail is also closed between Coranza Road and Bulldozer Road, officials said. Everyone is urged to avoid the area at this time.

Officials shared that no structures are threatened and no one has been evacuated at this time.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is on scene of a wildfire in the area of the Coranza Memorial in the Wharton State Forest, Shamong Twp., Burlington County. pic.twitter.com/7AwD0ziAiz — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) June 13, 2025

This is a developing story; check back for updates.