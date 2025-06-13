New Jersey

Crews on scene battling large wildfire in Burlington County, New Jersey

According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, crews are on the scene of a wildfire in the area of the Coranza Memorial in the Wharton State Forest in Shamong Township.

By Cherise Lynch

A large wildfire is currently burning in Burlington County, New Jersey.

According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, crews are on the scene of a 100-acre wildfire -- dubbed the Mines Spung Wildfire -- in the area of the Coranza Memorial in the Wharton State Forest in Shamong Township.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Officials said the fire was first reported by a private aircraft flying over the area earlier this morning. Forest Fire Service crews are actively working to establish and strengthen containment lines and have initiated a backfire operation to aid in containment.

Skyforce 10 was over the scene on Friday, June 13, 2025, and smoke could be seen miles away.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Officials shared that several roads are closed due to the fire: Local forest road, Tuckerton road, and Bulldozer road.

The Batona Trail is also closed between Coranza Road and Bulldozer Road, officials said. Everyone is urged to avoid the area at this time.

Officials shared that no structures are threatened and no one has been evacuated at this time.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

First Alert Weather Jun 9

Your daily NBC10 First Alert Weather forecast from Bill Henley

Philadelphia 5 hours ago

Pregnant mom, two children killed in Philly house fire, family member says

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyBurlington CountyWildfires
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us