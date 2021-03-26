Widener University Honors Winners of the 10th Annual High School Leadership Awards

Widener University in partnership with NBC10 announced the winners of the 10th annual Widener University High School Leadership Awards. The university has recognized more than 1,300 students over the last decade from high schools in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware who demonstrated leadership within their communities.

This year, the program recognized 129 students who were selected for their abilities to stand up for what they believe in, speak out on behalf of others, and make an impact in their communities during this unprecedented time. Among the winners, the Widener University High School Leadership Awards recognized students who:

Harvested vegetables in a community garden that were donated to families struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic;

Supported their peers’ mental health by organizing virtual check-in groups for students to connect with one another during the pandemic; and

Started diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and advocated for the Black Lives Matter movement and LGBTQ+ community.

“For the past 10 years, we have been fortunate to honor so many exceptional youth in our region and recognize their impressive talents with our partner, NBC10,” said Widener President Julie E. Wollman. “The strength and courage these students have shown during this difficult year is truly humbling and inspiring. Each one of them reflects Widener’s core principles of respect, integrity and excellence. We are thrilled to honor all 129 students, and I look forward to celebrating them at our virtual ceremony.”

Winners are invited to a celebratory virtual program on Friday, March 26 with their families and school administrators. In addition to being recognized as young leaders in the region, if students enroll at Widener as undergraduates, they will take part in the university’s prestigious Apogee Leadership Scholars program and receive a $20,000 scholarship over four years. Apogee Scholars also take part in four years of leadership programming and earn a Widener Leadership Certificate.

“NBC10 and Telemundo62 are proud to recognize this year’s group of high school students who represent the leaders of tomorrow,” said Ric Harris, President and General Manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62. “During a very challenging year for everyone, these remarkable individuals from across our region demonstrated leadership by inspiring change and giving back to their communities.”

For more information regarding the High School Leadership Awards and to view a complete list of winners, please visit the High School Leadership Awards page.

