The End of ‘Radio Times': WHYY's Marty Moss-Coane Leaving Show After 35 Years

A legendary voice of Philadelphia (and beyond) radio is leaving her iconic program.

WHYY announced Thursday that Marty Moss-Coane, the voice of "Radio Times" for the past 35 years, will be leaving the daily weekday show behind on Nov. 18, 2022.

WHYY said that "Radio Times" will cease to continue when Moss-Coane, who hosts and produces the program, leaves the news show.

"I feel divided, and I knew I would, in part because I still love doing this show," Moss-Coane told WHYY's Peter Crimmins before her show Thursday.

"But after 35 years, I know that I am tired. Also, in my 70s. I don’t mind admitting that. I’m at a point in my life and career where I just need to step back."

Moss-Coane said her two grandchildren are also part of the reason she is leaving the daily grind, WHYY reported.

Former President Jimmy Carter, former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and author Toni Morrison are among the many icons Moss-Coane has interviewed over thousands of shows.

She had already cut back to four days a week as Mary Cummings-Jordan hosted "Radio Times Regional Roundup" on Mondays.

A new program will replace "Radio Times," WHYY said.

But, Moss-Coane isn't entirely leaving the airwaves.

WHYY announced that Moss-Coane will host "The Connection with Marty Moss-Coane" on a weekly basis.

