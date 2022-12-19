Why Was a Military Fighter Jet Flying Over Philadelphia, Suburbs?

If you were in or around Philadelphia on Monday morning, you likely heard a fighter jet flying overhead.

According to officials with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the jet everyone saw -- an F-15 fighter plane -- responded to a civilian aircraft that entered a Temporary Flight Restricted area over Wilmington, Delaware without proper clearance.

It happened around 9:20 a.m. while President Joe Biden was in his home state of Delaware.

NORAD said their F-15 intercepted and guided the general aviation plane out of the TFR area shortly after it violated the air space.

People across the Philadelphia region took to social media for answers as to why they saw the impressive jet flying low overhead.

This was the talk of the neighborhood this am when #fighterjet flew overhead. Flew over my street. Apparently Cessna breached restricted airspace (Biden in DE?) And was intercepted. #NORAD pic.twitter.com/1N3eC2FPJH — Jamie ~ Like Liberty, I was born in Philadelphia (@Twinmom0) December 19, 2022

In a statement, NORAD said it “employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify aircraft and determine the appropriate response.”