Philadelphia

Why Was a Military Fighter Jet Flying Over Philadelphia, Suburbs?

The jet was seen, and heard, around 9:20 Monday morning

By Christine Mattson

Shane Miller

If you were in or around Philadelphia on Monday morning, you likely heard a fighter jet flying overhead.

According to officials with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the jet everyone saw -- an F-15 fighter plane -- responded to a civilian aircraft that entered a Temporary Flight Restricted area over Wilmington, Delaware without proper clearance.

It happened around 9:20 a.m. while President Joe Biden was in his home state of Delaware.

NORAD said their F-15 intercepted and guided the general aviation plane out of the TFR area shortly after it violated the air space.

People across the Philadelphia region took to social media for answers as to why they saw the impressive jet flying low overhead.

In a statement, NORAD said it “employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify aircraft and determine the appropriate response.”

PhiladelphiaJoe BidenDelaware
