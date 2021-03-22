‘Who Steals a Door?' Thieves Rip Expensive Doors Off Fairmount Apartment

What to Know Thieves ripped two expensive doors off the hinges outside an apartment complex on the 2000 block of Green Street in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood.

An investigation is underway after thieves ripped expensive front doors off the hinges outside an apartment building in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood over the weekend. The bizarre theft occurred Saturday morning on the 2000 block of Green Street.

“Who steals a door? Like two doors. They must be using it for something,” a neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, told NBC10.

David Tanenbaum, another neighbor, said he couldn’t help but stare at the crime scene.

“It’s just a hard thing to take, you know? I would imagine it was pretty loud,” he said. “It’s not easy to take doors off from the outside.”

Another neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10 someone broke into her complex a few days earlier and stole packages.

“I was out here when the police came like two days ago and they were like, ‘Yeah, we never see this. Because who does that,’” the neighbor said.

Other neighbors said similar door thefts have occurred in the area.

"I feel like there's a lot of antique shops around here and random knick-knack places,” Tanenbaum said. “So I don't know if you could sell a door for parts."

If you have any information on the thefts, please call Philadelphia police.