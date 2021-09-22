New on NBC10

Who Killed Barbara Jean? Reopening One of Philly's Most Notorious Cold Cases

New NBC10 series on Roku and Apple TV re-examines the murder of a four-year-old more than 30 years ago. The killer has never been brought to justice.

In 1988, 4-year-old Barbara Jean Horn was abducted from her home in Northeast Philadelphia and killed. Her body was found shortly afterward, stuffed into a cardboard box around the corner from her house.

Her murder devastated her parents and terrified a generation of Philadelphia kids, who had been used to playing in front yards.

Thirty years later, her killer still hasn't been brought to justice. But her family has never stopped seeking it.

Tonight, NBC10 is re-opening this cold case. We have debuted a 11-part series on our Roku and Apple TV apps called "Who Killed Barbara Jean." It weaves archive video with new interviews with her family and law enforcement -- as well as the man who was tried twice as a suspect.

If you want to see more, check out our app on Roku or Apple TV. If you have a Roku TV or Apple TV device, that's as simple as adding the app.

Just go to your device and search "NBC10 Philadelphia." The app is free and contains the Barbara Jean series as well as NBC10 coverage, live newscasts and other digital-only videos.

This video walks you through the process:

We'll also release the full series on our website and free NBC10 mobile app next week.

