Whitemarsh township cancels 4th of July parade, citing safety concerns

There will be no 4th of July parade in Whitemarsh Township in Montgomery County this year, and officials apologized to community members who say they were blindsided by the decision.

After reviewing parade safety, township officials deemed the parade an unnecessary safety risk to the community.

They say they can't adequately protect people from any potential attack during festivities.

On Thursday night, the town's Board of Supervisors held a meeting where the vice char apologized for a lack of transparency, but stood by the decision.

Community members voiced their criticism of the quick decision.

"We as the citizens of this township deserve the right to accept the risk in coming and celebrating in our township," one resident said at the town hall.

According to officials, the town would need to buy barriers and other equipment worth $250,000.

Officials also say that if they were to buy the equipment, it would still not come in time for the holiday parade.