Whitemarsh 4th of July parade back on after public outcry, officials say

The annual 4th of July parade in Whitemarsh Township in Montgomery County is back on after community members voiced displeasure with the parade being cancelled this year due to safety concerns.

The town's Board of Supervisors voted to bring the parade back at a meeting Wednesday night, citing an "enhance security plan" that is being created by the town's public safety officials.

Town officials had previously said they were canceling the parade because they deemed it an unnecessary safety risk to the community.

They said at the time that they could not adequately protect people from any potential attack during festivities.

However, officials now say they are working to create a plan to safely carry out the parade.