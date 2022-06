A package addressed to a judge and containing an unknown white powder triggered an evacuation at a federal courthouse in Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

Police got a call about the substance at 10:43 a.m., triggering the evacuation of the James A. Byrne U.S. Courthouse at 601 Market Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Police did not immediately say to which judge the package was addressed or if anyone was affected by the powder.

This is a developing story and will be updated.