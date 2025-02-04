Philadelphia Eagles

What's ‘Tayvoodoo' and why is it on a South Philly billboard?

A breath spray company from Dallas, Tx. and a Boston-based marketing executive are trying to troll Eagles fans ahead of Super Bowl LIX with a nearly nonsensical billboard in South Philly

By Hayden Mitman

What's "Tayvoodoo?"

It's a question you might be asking yourself if you drive past a billboard located along I-95 at Oregon Avenue in South Philly this week ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

Well, for a short answer: it's not really anything.

And, to misquote the movie Mean Girls, even though the billboard insists "Tayvoodoo is real," maybe they should stop using it, because it's never going to happen.

It's an attempt to troll Eagles fans as the team prepares to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

According to a statement on the billboard from the marketing company behind it, the effort "reminds fans that some forces are simply beyond their control."

Along with the 'Tayvoodoo is real" -- which, the company said refers to musician Taylor Swift and her supposed ability to magically help her boyfriend, Travis Kelce's team from the sidelines -- the billboard promotes Tasty Clean, a Texas-based company that makes breath spray.

“Let’s face it! We know Philadelphia sports fans are proud of their dirty mouths, so why not poke the bear and have a little fun trying to clean them up a bit,” said Tasty Clean founder Jessica Gore in a statement. “And if by chance the E-L-G-S-E-S win on Sunday, rioting fans can feel safe dropping their cigars, beer cans, or false teeth on the ground knowing that Tasty Clean can clean those items quickly and effectively, with a great taste to boot."

The statement notes that Jake Duhaime, a marketing executive for the Boston-based company, MAXX MGMT also had a hand in the billboard's creation as he is a Swiftie who has seen her perform "more than 20 times --- many of those coming in the front row."

And, while this may have worked and offered Kansas City some bragging rights back in 2023, it falls a little flatter this year.

We sort of believe, however, that the Birds will nullify "Tayvoodoo" with a little Saquon-spellbinding of their own.

Philadelphia Eagles
