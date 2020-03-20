What Your Kids Can Do Online During the Coronavirus Shutdown

Social distancing, school closures and nonessential business shutdowns have many people facing hours, days and weeks at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Families with kids may face additional challenges of keeping a household from going stir crazy. But being stuck at home does not have to mean social isolation. You can explore local community gems in the comfort of your home and learn something new.

So if you are looking for fun, free and educational online entertainment for your kids, look no further.

Take a Virtual Trip to the Zoo

Cape May County Zoo launched its virtual school Friday. Zookeepers host virtual tours of the zoo Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. Zookeepers then answer questions in real time. Each session will highlight an animal and provide unique access to zookeepers.

"Once things started shutting down, we wanted to put a virtual program together. We wanted to continue to teach about animals, conservation and provide a deeper dive with the animals and the animal keepers," Dr. Alex Ernst, who oversees the education team at Cape May County Zoo, said.

Elmwood Park Zoo's free online destination is Zoo School Live! The zoo may be closed, but its educational tours and live streams of exhibit animals bring the zoo to you. The zoo's education team broadcasts each weekday morning at 11 a.m. and takes your questions. There is also an activity challenge for kids to do and share.

Discover Hometown Museums

The Philadelphia Museum of the American Revolution allows you to take a behind-the-scenes virtual field trip to see artifacts and documents from the American Revolution. Learn about the stories that bring history to life.

The art exhibits at the Philadelphia Museum of Art are also just a click away. Browse modern art, cubism and collections from other countries.

Access the art on display at the Barnes Foundation, which is home to the world's most important impressionist, post-impressionist and modern paintings.

Check out the online exhibits at the Independence Seaport Museum. One explores how from the birth of the U.S. came the creation of the American tattoo.

Explore Local Historical Parks and Landmarks

Experience soldier cabins, George Washington's headquarters and 18th century currency at Valley Forge Historical Park.

Break through the walls of Eastern State Penitentiary by taking an online tour. Check out how the building has changed over time.