Investigators spent the weekend trying to figure out what caused an explosion to level a home in New Jersey -- it's a case that has brought no answers to the family living inside.

Six people were at the house in West Milford the blast rocked neighbors around 9 p.m. Friday. Five of those inside had to be flown to hospital.

Home surveillance camera managed to capture the deafening boom from the Banker Street home no longer standing. Neighbors wondered whether the noise came from a lightning strike, until they heard screams for help and saw the flattened home and debris scattered across the street.

Just as mysterious as the cause is how the family inside managed to survive.

"I don't know, I hear my husband burned," Quinn Pham told News 4. I talked with my husband, he's okay now."

In addition to her husband, his father and three friends were injured in the blast. The family says they were getting the home ready to move-in prior to the blast.

"It was the loudest bang I've ever heard in my life. There was a fireball," one neighbor said, describing the aftermath of an explosion that brought the roof all the way to the ground.

"When I ran over there was a gentleman on a piece of plywood that had nails that were sticking out of it, his face was bleeding, his arms and his legs were bleeding. The older gentleman, I asked if there was anybody in the home and he said 'yes there were three people trapped.' You could hear a woman screaming, 'help me,'" the neighbor added.

A sixth person at the scene refused additional medical treatment, police said.

West Milford is located about 33 miles north of Morristown, New Jersey, and 48 miles northwest of New York City.

The explosion is under investigation by West Milford detectives and the fire marshal's offices from the town and state, police said.