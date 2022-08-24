How Much Federal Student Loan Debt Do Pennsylvania Borrowers Owe?

President Joe Biden announced plans to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans on Wednesday, delivering on a long-awaited campaign promise.

“In keeping with my campaign promise, my Administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023,” Biden said in a tweet.

Borrowers who have an annual income of less than $125,000, or $250,000 for married couples, would be eligible to have $10,000 worth of student loans forgiven, according to the Biden administration’s plan.

Pell grant recipients who meet income the qualifications would be eligible for an additional $10,000 in student debt cancellation.

The plan, which was created to provide relief to low- and middle-income families, provides a “final extension” of student loan payments, pausing them through December 31, 2022.

Education officials estimate the plan to erase federal student loan debt for about 20 million Americans.

Education Date Initiative

What's the average amount of federal student debt in Pennsylvania?

The average amount of student loan debt for borrowers in Pennsylvania is $35,385. Nationally, the average amount is $37,667, according to recent federal data.

With more than 1.8 million student borrowers, Pennsylvania residents own about $64.5 billion of the country’s entire federal student loan balance.

The latest census data finds that nearly 13 million people live in Pennsylvania and 14 percent of them have student debt. Fifty-eight percent of the borrowers in the state are under the age of 35.