Jersey Shore

Dead Whale on NJ Beach Likely Hit by Ship, Official Says

What to Know

  • An official says a 54-foot male fin whale likely died and washed up on a New Jersey beach after being hit by a ship. The carcass washed ashore Sunday in Barnegat Light.
  • Marine Mammal Stranding Center Director Bob Schoelkopf told NJ.com an examination revealed a large impact on its right side, likely caused by a ship several days ago.
  • Town officials buried the whale on the beach where it washed ashore.

A 54-foot male fin whale likely died and washed up on a New Jersey beach after being hit by a ship, an official said.

The carcass washed ashore Sunday in Barnegat Light.

An examination revealed a large impact on its right side, likely caused by a ship, Marine Mammal Stranding Center director Bob Schoelkopf told NJ.com.

Schoelkopf said there also were several large bite wounds likely caused by sharks who fed on the whale’s body after it was wounded. He believes the whale was struck several days ago.

Town officials buried the whale on the beach where it washed ashore near 19th and 20th avenues on the northern end of Long Beach Island.

