Camden County

Fire forces popular NJ diner to close ‘until further notice'

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fire forced New Jersey's Westmont Diner to close for at least 'a couple of weeks'

"We’re heartbroken to share that our diner will be closed until further notice due to a fire."

That's what the ownership of Camden County's popular Westmont Diner posted to their Facebook page early on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Photos shared by "Christos & The Westmont Diner Team" show firefighters on the roof of the diner at 572 W. Cuthbert Blvd. in Westmont overnight. Images taken by an NBC10 photojournalist showed damage to the roof.

The diner said no one was hurt, but that the damage -- which appeared to be contained to the kitchen -- "requires us to pause operations while we assess and make repairs."

A red notice posted on the door noted the kitchen being the reason for the closure.

"We appreciate your support, patience, and understanding during this difficult time," the diner wrote.

The ownership of the Westmont Diner said they hoped the closure would only last "for a couple of weeks, but it could be longer."

"We’ll keep you updated as we work toward reopening and can’t wait to welcome you back when the time comes," ownership wrote.

