Watch: West Philly street renamed for actor, rapper Will Smith

'In West Philadelphia born and raised...', to Hollywood and back, Will Smith has made his mark on this city. And now, legislators are making it official by naming the 2000 block of North 59th Street in Smith's honor

By Hayden Mitman

Philly born rapper, actor and Hollywood icon, Will Smith has never been shy about his Overbrook roots.

From the opening lines of his theme song from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' -- the show that made him a star -- Smith has always worn his Philadelphia upbringing on his sleeve and has carried his love for the city with him throughout his career.

City officials are expected to host a renaming ceremony for the 2000 block of North 59th Street in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The event with be livestreamed at the top of this article.

And, now, at least one Philly will display the mark that Smith has left on the city as it will soon bear his name.

On Wednesday, at 9 a.m., city officials will gather along the 2000 block of North 59th Street in Philadelphia's Overbrook section, to dedicate the street there in honor of the rapper, actor and icon, Will Smith.

Philadelphia's City Council approved a measure to rename the roadway for Smith recently, saying at the time that the city wanted to recognize Smith's accomplishments in the entertainment industry along with his charitable contributions and advocacy for social justice and equality.

City officials are expected to give remarks during the morning event, as will the man of honor himself.

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Also, Smith has headed back to the studio following his infamous incident at the 2022 Oscars Awards and he's planning to release three albums this year, each representing what he calls "seasons."

West Philadelphia
