Man shot near West Philly charter school, police say

A man is recovering after he was shot near a West Philadelphia charter school Tuesday morning.

Léelo en español aquí

A 32-year-old man was shot in the right bicep, right forearm, right knee and grazed in the thigh along the 300 block of North Gross Street at 9:59 a.m., police said.

He was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

The shooting occurred near the Boys' Latin of Philadelphia Charter School, which is located on 344 North Felton Street. The school was placed on lockdown due to the shooting. The lockdown was later lifted at 11:21 a.m.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. Police have not yet released information on any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.