West Philly Double Shooting Leaves Two Dead

Police are investigating a fatal double shooting of two men that occurred Saturday evening in West Philadelphia.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m.on the 1200 block of N. 58th Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located an 18-year-old man who was shot 16 times through the body and a 20-year-old man who was shot once in the chest.

#BREAKING: Philadelphia Police are on scene of a double shooting in the 1200 block of N. 58th Street that left two men, an 18 and 20 year old, dead. pic.twitter.com/U2tHQSIBMu — Brian Sheehan (@BSheehanTV) March 5, 2022

Both victims were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where they were pronounced dead moments later. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.