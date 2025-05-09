Woman dies after being thrown out of vehicle in West Philly, police say

A woman was pronounced dead after witnesses say she was thrown out of a vehicle in West Philadelphia Thursday night, according to police.

The incident occurred on 50th Street and Parkside Avenue at 9:18 p.m. Witnesses told police a woman in her 30s was thrown out of a light-colored SUV.

The woman was taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Police said the woman had road rash as well as a penetrating wound to her chest. Investigators are unsure if the wound was caused by a gunshot but said her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not released the woman’s identity but said her last known address was close to where she was thrown out of the vehicle in West Philadelphia. Police are currently checking for any surveillance cameras nearby as they continue to investigate.