A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in West Philly on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Officers were called to the 6100 block of Vine Street just before 4 p.m. on Sept. 4 for reports of a person with a gun, police said.

When police arrived to the scene, they found a man in his early thirties who had suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm, officials said. Officers took him to a nearby hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

The scene is being held as officials investigate. No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

If you have any information please call the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270. You can also leave a tip by calling or texting the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS (8477).