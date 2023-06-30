gun violence

Man runs into nearby bar after being shot in West Philly

The shooting took place near 60th and Pine streets late Thursday night

By Dan Stamm

Dark West Philly street with police officers on it.
NBC10

A man ran into a West Philadelphia bar after being shot on the street late Thursday night.

At least 19 shots were fired just before 11:30 p.m. near South 60th and Pine streets, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police officers heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene, Small said. They found the man in a nearby bar where he had run to after being shot in the leg.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition, investigators said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The victim said he was walking near 60th and Pine when two men got out of a car and started shooting at him, Small said.

Investigators hoped to use surveillance video to track down the shooters.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

nbc10 investigators 13 hours ago

Lawyers for man wrongfully convicted of Barbara Jean's murder ask city to test DNA

Philadelphia 14 hours ago

Philly plans for protesters as Moms for Liberty's 4-day summit begins in Center City

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceWest Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us