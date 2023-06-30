A man ran into a West Philadelphia bar after being shot on the street late Thursday night.

At least 19 shots were fired just before 11:30 p.m. near South 60th and Pine streets, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police officers heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene, Small said. They found the man in a nearby bar where he had run to after being shot in the leg.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition, investigators said.

The victim said he was walking near 60th and Pine when two men got out of a car and started shooting at him, Small said.

Investigators hoped to use surveillance video to track down the shooters.