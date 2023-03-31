A shooting onboard a SEPTA Market-Frankford Line train Friday morning caused delays on the elevated commuter line.

Philadelphia police vehicles could be seen parked under the el train near 52nd and Market streets around 8:15 a.m. A train could be seen stopped on the track above.

SEPTA spokespeople said a shooting took place on a train and that a person was taken into custody.

No word yet on the extent of injuries.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The "police activity at 52nd Street Station" caused SEPTA to run on the westbound track between 46th Street and 56th Street stations. Passengers were warned to expect delays of about 15 minutes.

MFL: Passengers must board all trains on the westbound platforms between 46th Street Station and 56th Street Stations due to police activity at 52nd Street Station. Expect delays of up to 15 minutes — SEPTA (@SEPTA) March 31, 2023

Passengers on a train approaching 52nd Street around 8:45 a.m. were told that the train was stopping at 56th Street due to a shooting on another train. No timetable was given for when that train would move again.

This story is developing and will be updated.