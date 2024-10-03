Man dead, teen hurt after robbery attempt leads to shootout, crash involving SEPTA bus, police say

A man was killed and the teen who tried to rob him was injured after an attempted armed robbery led to a shootout inside a store and then a crash involving the fleeing suspects and a SEPTA bus Wednesday night in West Philadelphia, police said.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. along 40th and Brown streets. Investigators said an unidentified man in his 30s or 40s was playing a video game inside a convenience store when he was confronted by two robbers. At least one of the robbers pulled out a gun and pointed it at the back of the man’s head, according to investigators.

Police said a struggle then ensued between the man and the two robbers. At some point, the man pulled out his own weapon and there was an exchange of gunfire, investigators said.

The man was shot in the chest while one of the suspects, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the arm and chest, according to investigators. Police responded to the scene and found the man bleeding heavily and lying face down inside the store. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:24 p.m.

Police said the injured teen and his accomplice got into a Mazda driven by a third person and fled the scene. The Mazda traveled the wrong way on Brown Street and struck a SEPTA bus that was traveling eastbound. The driver and two suspects then got out of the Mazda and fled on foot, investigators said.

A trail of blood led responding officers to the 17-year-old boy who was on the ground along the 700 block of Preston Street, according to police. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

"So we believe that the 17-year-old -- who's at Presbyterian Hospital -- was involved in this shooting and robbery," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "Because there's not only blood inside of that Mazda and just outside of the Mazda, there's also a blood trail."

Police continue to search for the other person involved in the robbery as well as the driver of the Mazda.

A driver and eight passengers were on board the SEPTA bus that was struck. None of them were injured.

Police are combing through surveillance footage of the shooting and crash as the investigation continues.

If you have any information on the incident, please contact Philadelphia police.