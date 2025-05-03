Philadelphia

Police seek driver after hit-and-run crash kills man in West Philadelphia

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man died after police said a vehicle hit him in West Philadelphia and kept going.

Police said the incident happened along North 63rd Street near Girard Avenue.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The man was rushed to the hospital but did not survive, according to police.

Police said they believe the vehicle involved in this hit-and-run has a New Jersey License plate, but they don't have any further details.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaWest Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us