Police seek driver after hit-and-run crash kills man in West Philadelphia

A man died after police said a vehicle hit him in West Philadelphia and kept going.

Police said the incident happened along North 63rd Street near Girard Avenue.

The man was rushed to the hospital but did not survive, according to police.

Police said they believe the vehicle involved in this hit-and-run has a New Jersey License plate, but they don't have any further details.

