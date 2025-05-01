West Philadelphia drive-by shooting leaves man and woman injured, police say

Two people are hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in West Philadelphia late Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said the incident happened near N. 43rd and Pennsgrove Street just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

A man was shot in the stomach and a woman was shot in the shoulder, police said. Both were taken to the hospital, where the man is listed in critical condition and the woman is in stable condition.

According to police, based on witnesses and "real-time crime" cameras, this incident was a drive-by shooting. A Dodge Durango had driven southbound on 43rd Street, and shots were fired from the passenger side.

Police said no arrests have been made in this case.