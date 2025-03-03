West Philadelphia

Man steps outside to investigate commotion, winds up shot dead, police say

The deadly shooting took place outside a North 47th Street home on March 2, 2025

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was shot and killed after stepping out of his West Philadelphia home late Sunday night to check out some sort of commotion outside, police said.

Police officers responded to the shooting along North 47th Street -- near Westminster Avenue -- around 10:20 p.m. on March 2, 2025, to find a man shot in his backyard, Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace said.

Witnesses told police that the people inside the home -- including children -- overheard some sort of noisy incident in the yard of the home, Pace said. The man -- who was in his 40s -- then stepped out back to investigate.

At least two gunmen then opened fire on the man -- killing him, Pace said.

"It was unclear whether they were trying to draw him out or whether he interrupted some other incident," Pace said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

At least five shots were fired from two separate firearms at close range, Pace said

No one else in the home was injured and the motive remained unclear, investigators said.

Despite this homicide, killings in Philadelphia remain down so far this year. Entering Monday, at least 33 people have been killed in the city, down 34% from the same date last year and the lowest year-to-date total since 2013, according to Philadelphia police data.

